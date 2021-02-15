Jaguar has pledged to retain its UK factories as it aims to become an all-electric luxury brand by 2025. However, the company has confirmed it will not build the planned electric XJ replacement in its current form, despite suggesting the XJ name might resurface in future.

As was reported by Autocar, the move is part of the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) ‘Reimagine’ strategy, which aims to make the two brands reach “net zero carbon” by 2039. Under the scheme, Jaguar will introduce a whole new pure-electric model range that boasts “emotionally engaging designs and pioneering next-generation technologies”.

According to JLR, the plan is designed to help Jaguar “realise its unique potential”, as well as making Jaguar Land Rover “one of the most profitable luxury manufacturers in the world”. Chief executive Thierry Bolloré said the move would allow the company to “enhance and celebrate” its position in the automotive sector.

“Jaguar Land Rover is unique in the global automotive industry,” he said. “Designers of peerless models, an unrivalled understanding of the future luxury needs of its customers, emotionally rich brand equity, a spirit of Britishness and unrivalled access to leading global players in technology and sustainability within the wider Tata Group.

“We are harnessing those ingredients today to reimagine the business, the two brands and the customer experience of tomorrow. The Reimagine strategy allows us to enhance and celebrate that uniqueness like never before. Together, we can design an even more sustainable and positive impact on the world around us.”

But while Jaguar is set to go all electric by 2025, Land Rover’s transition is set to be somewhat slower. The first all-electric Land Rover will arrive in 2024, with pure-electric versions of every car in the range by the end of 2030. At that point, JLR expects 100 percent of Jaguar sales to be electric, but electric vehicles (EVs) will only make up 60 percent of all new Land Rover sales. The company will also develop hydrogen fuel cell technology “in preparation for future demand”.

All the company’s manufacturing facilities will remain, with Solihull, in the West Midlands, will be home to the “future advanced Jaguar pure electric platform”. However, the company will “right-size, repurpose and reorganise into a more agile operation”, reducing its “non-manufacturing infrastructure” in the UK.

“As a human-centred company, we can, and will, move much faster and with a clear purpose of not just reimagining modern luxury but defining it for two distinct brands,” said Bolloré. “Brands that present emotionally unique designs, pieces of art if you like, but all with connected technologies and responsible materials that collectively set new standards in ownership. We are reimagining a new modern luxury by design.”