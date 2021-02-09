The final Lotus Elise and Exige models are now on sale in the UK with prices starting at £45,500 for the Elise and £64,000 for the Exige. Wearing the Final Edition badges, the models will mark the end of production for the Elise and Exige lines, which will make way for the brand’s upcoming sports cars.

Customers seeking one of these last-of-the-line cars will get plenty of choice, with two versions of the Elise and three versions of the Exige to choose from. Lotus has given each car more power and more equipment, as well as cutting the vehicles’ weight. As a result, the company claims to have created “the ultimate versions of the Elise and Exige”.

The £45,500 starting price buys the Elise Sport 240 Final Edition, which builds on the Sport 220 with an extra 23 bhp. Lightweight forged alloy wheels save 0.5 kg each, while customers can specify a range of optional carbon-fibre panels, a lithium-ion battery or a polycarbonate rear window. Specifying all those features shaves a further 24 kg from the total mass. With a total weight of between 922 and 898 kg (depending on the lightweight options specified) and 240 bhp on tap, the sprint from 0-62 mph takes 4.5 seconds.

Alternatively, you could spend £50,900 on the Elise Sport 250 Final Edition, which comes with 245 bhp and aerodynamic features that allow it to produce 66 kg of downforce at 100 mph. At the car’s 154 mph top speed, its wings and aerodynamic floor will create 155 kg of downforce. The Sport 250 gets the lithium-ion battery and polycarbonate window as standard, and you get Bilstein sport dampers and adjustable anti-roll bars. Opt for the optional carbon-fibre bodywork, and you can cut the weight to 931 kg.

Those who’d rather have the even faster Exige model get a choice of three models, with the £64,000 Sport 390 representing the cheapest of the trio. Replacing the old Sport 350 model, it gets an extra 47 bhp, taking the total to 397 bhp and allowing it to get from a standstill to 62 mph in 3.8 seconds.

The Exige 420 Sport Final Edition has even more power, adding an extra 10 bhp to the old Sport 410’s 410 bhp output. Weighing just 1,110 kg, the car’s supercharged V6 takes it to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds, while adjustable suspension, lightweight alloy wheels and AP Racing brakes aid handling.

Finally, the Exige Cup 430 Final Edition crowns the range, offering 430 bhp and up to 171 kg of downforce. It takes just 3.3 seconds to get from 0-62 mph, and the car is adorned with motorsport-grade carbon-fibre panels. The £100,600 price tag gets you three-way adjustable dampers, too, not to mention adjustable anti-roll bars Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres and lightweight alloy wheels.

All five cars also come with a TFT digital dashboard, Final Edition build plaque, new steering wheel and new seat trim. Customers can place orders with Lotus dealers now, with production coming to a close later this year.