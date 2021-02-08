Mercedes-Benz’s new EQA electric SUV has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at a little more than £40,000. The GLA-derived, battery-powered model comes with a range of up to 263 miles from a single charge, and slots into the Mercedes ‘EQ’ line-up below the larger EQC.

In the UK, customers will get the choice of two trim levels, with the Sport version representing the entry-level option. With prices starting at £40,495 once the government’s £3,000 Plug-In Car Grant has been applied, the car costs almost £9,000 more than the cheapest petrol-powered GLA.

As you might expect from a car with such a lofty price point, however, the EQA is loaded with equipment, including cruise control, a reversing camera and automatic climate control – all of which are standard on the Sport model. That car gets heated front seats and 18-inch alloy wheels, too, while the cabin is dominated by twin 10-inch infotainment screens. One is positioned behind the wheel, replacing conventional instrument dials, while the other butts up against its sibling, offering a display for the navigation and infotainment systems while also creating a ‘widescreen’ effect across the dash.

And there’s yet more tech on offer, in the shape of the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems. There’s driver assistance technology, too, with blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance systems there to help keep you safe on the open road.

Moving up to the AMG Line adds £1,500 to the starting price, but it gets you 20-inch alloy wheels and sportier AMG Line bodystyling. The front sports seats are trimmed in a combination of Artico man-made leather and Dinamica microfibre, while there’s aluminium interior trim that’s complemented by the aluminium pedals with rubber studs.

If you want more kit, you’ll need to choose the Premium or Premium Plus package, which come in at £3,000 and £6,000 respectively. Both are only available with the AMG Line cars, with the cheaper of the two providing 19-inch AMG Line alloy wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof and an advanced sound system, as well as wireless charging and the Keyless Go Comfort package.

The Premium Plus package, meanwhile, includes all the above equipment, but it adds 20-inch AMG alloy wheels, a 360-degree parking camera and electrically adjustable suspension. There’s a Burmester Surround Sound system, too, and a head-up display.

Both versions are powered by a 185 bhp electric motor hooked up to a 66.5 kWh battery, which allows charging at up to 100 kWh. That means a rapid charger will top the car up from 10 to 80 percent in about 40 minutes, while charging from 10 percent to 100 percent will take five-and-three-quarter hours from a 11kW domestic wallbox.