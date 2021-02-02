Kia has recalled almost 1,000 examples of its latest-generation Sorento, citing issues with the technology that calls the emergency services in the event of an accident. Released just last year, the Sorento features a host of cutting-edge features, including the hybrid powertrains designed to cut emissions.

According to Kia, the company has been forced to recall 965 cars sold in the UK because the eCall SOS system has an issue. Ordinarily, the system will detect an accident and alert the emergency call centre, transmitting the vehicle’s vehicle identification number (VIN).

However, the manufacturer has found the system may not function correctly on cars built between 1 September and 14 December last year. If an airbag were to deploy, the company has found the eCall system would not transmit the car’s VIN as it should.

As a result, Kia has recalled the vehicles, giving dealers the chance to reset the system so the VIN is “transmitted accurately when appropriate”. Affected customers will be contacted by Kia UK, and will have to take their vehicle to a dealership.

That said, Kia will cover the cost of the remedial work, which it says should only take around half an hour. Nevertheless, the firm is asking customers to schedule a full hour for their visit, allowing time for the dealer to get the vehicle into the workshop and prepare it for the customer to receive the keys once again.

All the work will also have to be carried out in accordance with social distancing guidelines and with other coronavirus-related measures in force. Customers with any questions about the recall – such as whether their car is affected or how the work will be carried out – are encouraged to contact Kia’s customer service team by phone or email.

“Kia is not aware of any injuries or accidents caused by this issue,” said the South Korean company in a press statement. “965 cars sold in the UK are affected. Kia UK is contacting owners with affected vehicles to arrange an appointment at their nearest Kia dealership for the eCall feature to be reset and updated.

“All work will be carried out in line with social distancing measures, and at no expense to the owner. The estimated time to carry out the work is up to 30 minutes, but customers should schedule up to one hour, including vehicle reception and handling. We are grateful for our customers’ cooperation and apologise for any inconvenience caused by this issue.”