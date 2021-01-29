The first Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUVs have gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £38,000. That money buys you the limited-run 1st Edition model, a high-spec variant that paves the way for other, more affordable versions to arrive later this year.

For the time being, the ID.4 1st Edition will be the sole option, offering some design tweaks and plenty of standard equipment. That’s in addition to the characteristics of the standard ID.4, which has a 77 kWh battery capable of providing enough electricity to drive 310 miles on a single charge.

It also has a 201 bhp electric motor, which takes the rear-wheel-drive SUV from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds and on to a 99 mph top speed. The car also features 125 kW rapid charging capability, allowing some charging points to add 199 miles of range in 30 minutes.

But the 1st Edition is set apart by its model-specific badging and choice of just four paint colours: Glacier White, Blue Dusk, Manganese Grey and Honey Yellow. These are complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and tinted rear windows, while the cabin gets microfleece upholstery with Florence Brown highlights.

The seats are heated, as is the steering wheel, and there’s a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and a reversing camera. VW has also fitted an ambient lighting system that bathes the cabin in a choice of 30 different lights.

In addition to all that equipment, VW is also offering a range of driver assistance and safety systems. There’s cruise control that can maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front, parking sensors in both bumpers and a system to help prevent the car from wandering out of its lane.

“With the popularity of SUVs as high as ever, we are proud to be introducing our first all-electric contender in the form of the ID.4,” said Volkswagen UK’s ID. family product manager Joe Laurence. “Its external dimensions are similar to the Tiguan, but thanks to the MEB platform and the packaging benefits of an electric drivetrain it boasts even more interior space along with that all-important lofty driving position.

“The ID.4 is also our first electric vehicle that can be fitted with an optional tow bar, suitable for trailers weighing up to 1,000 kg. This really is an incredibly practical car, and with the batteries mounted under the passenger compartment, it has a low centre of gravity which equips it with great driving dynamics and balanced handling. We know our customers are going to love it.”

The ID.4 1st Edition is available to order now with prices starting at £37,800 after the government's £3,000 Plug-In Car Grant has been applied.