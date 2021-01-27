The Mazda CX-5 family SUV has been revamped for 2021, getting a new engine, more tech and a special-edition variant. The updated car is on sale now, with prices starting at £28,830, and dealers offering customers the chance to acquire their vehicle through a ‘click-and-collect’ service.

Externally, the CX-5 has changed very little, but there are some obvious alterations in the cabin and under the bonnet. For example, the standard-fit infotainment screen has grown to 10.25 inches, and it now comes with a wider range of connected services. Working in tandem with a smartphone app, the system now allows drivers to lock the doors remotely, pre-programme the satellite navigation system and find where they parked.

But the biggest changes are found in the engine bay, where Mazda is offering a flagship 2.5-litre petrol engine stolen from the Mazda6 saloon. The 191 bhp engine is offered exclusively with the high-end GT Sport trim level, and it drives all four wheels through an automatic gearbox. It also comes with cylinder deactivation technology, allowing it to effectively shut down two of its four cylinders when the engine is not under load.

That engine joins a more conventional range of 2-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, with a 163 bhp, front-wheel-drive petrol forming the mainstay of the line-up. That’s joined by the aforementioned 2.5-litre petrol and two diesels. The 148 bhp diesel is front-drive only and is offered on the SE-L and Sport models, while the 181 bhp version is available with Sport and GT Sport models, offering a choice of front- or all-wheel drive.

The £28,830 asking price, however, bags you the ‘entry-level’ SE-L model with the 163 bhp petrol engine. Despite being at the foot of the range, the SE-L comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, two-zone climate control and parking sensors both front and rear. But the Sport version offers even more equipment, including heated leather seats, keyless entry and a Bose sound system, as well as larger 19-inch alloy wheels.

Mazda will also sell you the Kuro special edition, which is limited to 750 examples and comes with the 163 bhp petrol engine. That car is based on the SE-L, but it gets part-suede upholstery, black door mirror caps and the powered tailgate from the Sport model. Alternatively, you could go for the range-topping GT Sport, with its brown leather upholstery, 360-degree manoeuvring camera and head-up display.

“Since the launch of the first-generation CX-5 in 2012, this SUV has been a crucial car in the UK market,” said Mazda UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson. “It’s always been a hugely popular car that’s loved for its style, practicality and dynamic appeal, the second-generation car only enhanced that further and thanks to successive updates and refinements it’s remained right at the top of the class. To date, 490,849 units have been sold in Europe and more than 3.1 million globally making it Mazda’s best-selling model. Here in the UK, the CX-5 accounts for 26 percent of our new car sales and it’s a car that performs consistently strongly in the used market as well.

“It’s great that the 2021 CX-5 has arrived in dealerships, with improvements to the infotainment system, improved connectivity and an enlarged engine range it will offer customers even more choice. It’s also great that we have the Kuro in the line-up, as this limited-edition model is perfect for customers who want a stand-out SUV with unique detailing inside and out”.