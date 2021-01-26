Abarth has revamped its 595 range of high-performance Fiat 500-based hatchbacks for 2021, adding fresh interiors, new colours and special detailing. The updated range will continue to contain four main models, all of which will be available to order next month with prices starting from £17,760.

As before, the ‘basic’ 595 will form the foot of the range, powered by its 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which churns out 143 bhp. That engine is joined by a flat-bottomed steering wheel, an updated instrument panel and LED daytime running lights, as well as the Uconnect seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which incorporates DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

As with other models in the range, the 595 is available in standard hatchback and 595C convertible body shapes, with the latter commanding a £2,650 premium over the former. Both come with a six-speed manual transmission as standard.

Higher up the range, the 595 Turismo has seen its cabin evolve to include diamond-embossed leather seats with a choice of colours. Priced from £20,960, the model comes with a 163 bhp version of the standard 595’s 1.4-litre engine. Unlike the 595, however, it’s offered with an automated manual transmission that behaves more like an automatic, as well as the standard manual gearbox.

The 177 bhp Competizione model, meanwhile, starts at £23,060, which includes a model-specific bodykit and an Alcantara-covered dashboard. New for 2021 are some fresh leather seats, a gear lever in carbon fibre and a new design to the ‘Scorpion’ driving mode selector. The Competizione gets a new Rally Blue paint and 17-inch alloy wheels, too, both of which are inspired by classic Fiat and Lancia rally cars.

Topping the range is the Essesse model, which has been bestowed with new titanium tailpipes for its Akrapovic exhaust. There’s a new dashboard, too, and it gets the new carbon-fibre gear lever from the Competizione – all included in the £26,560 starting price.

As you might expect from a car based on the Fiat 500, the options list is lengthy, and it includes a BeatsAudio sound system. Developed in collaboration with Beats by Dr. Dre, the hi-fi has a total output of 480 watts and features two dome tweeters located in the front pillars, two 165 mm midwoofers in the front doors and two 165 mm full-range speakers in the rear side panels, not to mention a central 200 mm subwoofer in the spare wheel compartment in the boot.