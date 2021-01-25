Fiat has updated its “family” of 500-based models for 2021, making tweaks to the 500 supermini, 500X SUV and 500L MPV. Each model is getting a revised, four-tier range as well as a host of other subtle changes such as new wheel designs and a refreshed paint palette.

All three vehicles will be offered with a choice of five trims, with the Pop representing the cheapest option. New blue fabric seats are standard, along with a blue dashboard, while there’s also a new Sicilian Orange paint option. Prices start at £13,270 for the 500, £19,860 for the 500X and £18,030 for the 500L.

Stepping up the hierarchy brings you to the Connect trim, which comes with a seven-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system that also houses the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology. The £15,000 500 Connect also benefits from cruise control, parking sensors and 15-inch alloy wheels, while the £20,760 500X Connect gets black seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and parking sensors, as well as automatic lights and wipers. Finally, the 500L Connect gets 16-inch alloy wheels thrown in for the £19,330 asking price.

From here, the ranges diverge slightly, with the mid-range 500 named Dolcevita. With a body-coloured dash, chrome plated exterior details and a glass sunroof, the car is designed to honour the retro style of the 1957 Nuova 500. A Dolcevita badge complements the 15-inch alloy wheels, while customers are offered an optional two-tone livery.

Above that, there’s the Dolcevita Plus, which comes with automatic climate control, a seven-inch digital instrument display and satellite navigation, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels. Prices start at £16,500.

The mid-range 500X and 500L models, meanwhile, both wear the ‘Cross’ nameplate, adding some off-road style to the more family-orientated vehicles. Building on Connect models, the £22,560 500X Cross gets 19-inch alloy wheels and camouflage-pattern seats, as well as a roof rack and automatic air conditioning. The £20,430 500L Cross gets the same automatic air conditioning and camouflage pattern in the seats, but it’s endowed with smaller 17-inch alloy wheels.

Crowning all three ranges is the Sport, which get optional matt grey paint and dedicated Sport badging. The 500 Sport gets 16-inch alloys, heated seats and automatic air conditioning, while the 500L Sport gets 17-inch alloy wheels and privacy glass in exchange for the £21,330 starting price. The 500X Sport, meanwhile, offers 18-inch alloy wheels and matt Fashion Grey livery in exchange for 23,560 of your hard-earned pounds.