DS Automobiles has released a special edition of the DS 7 Crossback SUV to celebrate France’s most famous art gallery. Priced from £46,530, the new model comes with a host of special design features, as well as an on-board art gallery within the touchscreen infotainment system.

Available to order now, the Louvre edition is based on the range-topping Ultra Prestige model, but it’s marked out by special badging that reflects the Louvre’s famous pyramid on the bonnet, bonnet, front wings and tailgate. The shape appears on the door mirror housings, too, while the wheels are model-specific 20-inch design dubbed ‘Alexandra’.

The special edition is also defined by its gloss black trim around the front grille, window surrounds and roof bars, while the interior gets pyramid-shaped stainless steel air vent controllers. The pyramid shape makes an appearance on the dashboard, too, and in the leather-wrapped centre armrest.

Perhaps the most intriguing addition, however, is the ‘A Day at the Louvre’ feature, which allows occupants to take a kind of virtual tour of the French gallery. Featuring 182 of the museum’s most important works of art, the system displays paintings on the high-definition 12-inch touchscreen in the middle of the dash.

The system, which also offers a search engine feature, will suggest a new work of art on a daily basis, introducing drivers to new works throughout their vehicle ownership. Works included on the system include Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and The Wedding at Cana by Veronese. Each piece is accompanied by a four-minute podcast detailing the art’s history.

Speaking of paint, the Louvre special edition is offered in a choice of three colours – Ink Blue, Perla Nera Black and Platinum Grey – but just one engine. The sole option is the 1.6-litre, 222 bhp petrol engine, which comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

“The incredible opportunity to collaborate with the famous Louvre museum in Paris has resulted in the exceptional and exclusive DS 7 Crossback Louvre,” said Jules Tilstone, the managing director of DS Automobiles’ UK arm. “DS Automobiles’ relationship with this world renowned museum stretches back more than half a decade, our shared passion for art and culture making this a strong and unique synergy.

“With nearly 200 artworks to explore on its 12-inch infotainment screen and a host of visual upgrades and premium French luxury details, the limited edition DS 7 Crossback Louvre is a fitting celebration of the shared avant-garde spirit and rich heritage of these Parisian brands.”