Vauxhall has revealed its new compact electric van, the Combo-e, which claims to manage more than 170 miles on a single charge. With a 50 kWh battery and a 134 bhp electric motor providing propulsion, the new van is set to rival the Renault Kangoo Z.E.

The lithium-ion battery is made up of 216 cells and 18 modules, and lies under the floor between the front and rear axle, allowing the Combo-e to retain the same load space as its petrol- and diesel-powered brethren. Vauxhall also says the battery position lowers the van’s centre of gravity, improving cornering stability even with a full load.

That battery pack also provides enough juice to feed the electric motor for 171 miles. Or, if you’re a little more exuberant with your right foot, the electrical power will take you from 0-60 mph in 11.2 seconds, and on to a top speed of 80 mph.

Charging the battery can be done in a number of ways, using anything from a domestic plug to a public rapid charging point. Using a 100 kW rapid charger, the battery can be filled to 80 percent in 30 minutes.

Customers will get a choice of two different versions of the Combo-e, with an L1H1 and a longer L2H1 variant. The L1H1 version measures 4.4 metres long with a 2,785 mm wheelbase and a maximum load length of 3,090 mm. That’s combined with a maximum payload of up to 800 kg and load volume of 3.8 cubic metres, as well as a maximum towing weight of up to 750 kg.

The longer L2H1, meanwhile, comes in at 4.75 metres in length, thanks in part to a wheelbase that’s stretched by almost 20 cm. As a result, the load bay measures 4.4 cubic metres, and the maximum load length is 3,440 mm. That means the longer-wheelbase model can carry two Euro pallets in a row.

Alternatively, the L2H1 can be specified in Crew guise, with a second row of passenger seats behind the two in front. The bulkhead moves back to separate people and cargo, but a flap in the mesh allows for the carriage of longer items.

Every version of the Combo-e comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration technology. A range of driver assistance features will also be offered, including a 180-degree reversing camera and autonomous emergency braking that can slam on the anchors automatically if the on-board computers detect an impending collision.

The new Combo-e is the latest in a line of electrified Vauxhalls, and it is expected to arrive this autumn. Prices are yet to be confirmed, but Vauxhall has said the yellow colour seen in these images will not be offered in the UK.