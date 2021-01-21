New Sportivo versions of the Maserati Ghibli saloon and Levante SUV, which are now available to order in the UK. Offered in a choice of two flavours – Sportivo and Sportivo X – for each vehicle, the editions aim to up the ante in terms of equipment, luxury and style.

Prices start at £64,200 for the Ghibli Sportivo, and that money buys you the Nerissimo styling pack, which adds dark trim to the grille and window surrounds. That’s complemented by gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin is adorned with piano black high-gloss wood trim and extended leather upholstery. The front seats themselves get 12-way electric adjustment and memory settings, as well as heating elements, while the central touchscreen displays the feed from a rear-view camera.

Upgrading to the Sportivo X takes the price to £72,950, but you get the Skyhook active damping suspension system and the Driver Assistance Pack Plus, which incorporates a range of safety systems. Up front, there are full LED matrix headlights, while the wheels are upgraded to 21-inch forged alloys.

Inside, the seats are ventilated, as well as heated, and a heated steering wheel joins the party. Red contrast stitching can be found on the leather upholstery, while tech enthusiasts will find wireless phone charging included.

Both versions come with the new Ghibli Hybrid powertrain, which replaced the old diesel model with a 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. Using mild-hybrid technology to help the engine out when it’s coasting or under load, the 326 bhp engine will manage around 33 mpg.

The Levante Sportivo, meanwhile, comes solely in gas-guzzling V6 petrol flavour. Both variants come with the 3-litre, 345 bhp turbocharged engine that has long seen service in ‘entry-level’ Levantes. Capable of spurring the big 4x4 from a standstill to 62 mph in six seconds, the engine provides a BMW X5-bettering top speed of 156 mph.

Prices start at £69,975 for the Sportivo model, which gets 20-inch alloy wheels and red brake callipers, along with black leather upholstery and front seats with the same 12-way power-adjustment and heating as the Ghibli Sportivo. A panoramic sunroof is standard, too, and you get driver seat memory settings.

If you’ve more to spend – £80,800, in fact – you can have the Sportivo X, which is defined by the dark exterior trim on the grille, windows and rear diffuser, as well as its 21-inch alloy wheels. It gets LED matrix headlights, too, and the safety systems afforded by the Driver Assistance Pack Plus.

Inside, the black leather is accompanied by red stitching, while the front sports seats get ventilation and heating. The steering wheel is heated, too, and other luxury touches include soft-close doors and sports pedals in brushed aluminium.

The Ghibli and Levante Sportivo editions are available to order from Maserati dealers now, with a choice of three paint colours: Grigio Maratea, Blu Emozione and Nero Ribelle.