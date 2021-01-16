Trackhouse Racing, founded by Justin Marks, is making its Cup Series debut in February's Daytona 500.

With Monterrey, Mexico native Daniel Suarez at the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro, the team intends to run the entire NCS schedule. Suarez is the only foreign-born national NASCAR series champion in the sport's history, winning the Xfinity Series championship in 2016.

Now a global superstar has joined the all- new race team in Armando Christian Perez, better known as Pitbull, who takes on an ownership role at Trackhouse.

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,’” said Pitbull. “As soon as I met Justin, Ty Norris (team president) and Daniel, we were on the same page. They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture. This is an amazing way to celebrate my 40th birthday, so Get Ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)”

Marks is a former NASCAR competitor himself, having won once in the Xfinity Series.

“From day one of creating Trackhouse Racing, I wanted our team to be a platform for purpose, to transcend the sport and positively impact all races on and off the track,” said Marks.

“I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world. Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armando and I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music. Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

NASCAR said of the news: "NASCAR is excited to welcome international recording star Pitbull into the NASCAR family, as he joins Trackhouse Racing and an incredibly talented driver in Daniel Suárez. Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing. We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.”