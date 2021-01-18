Welsh modification firm MS-RT, known for its sporty-looking Ford vans, has set its sights on the Ranger pick-up, creating the Ranger MS-RT. Based on the popular, rugged-looking Wildtrak model, the MS-RT will offer customers a “a motorsport-inspired appearance” and “premium specification”.

Like the Wildtrak, the MS-RT Ranger gets underbody protection and an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system, complete with a rear-view camera. Heated seats and air conditioning also make an appearance, along with keyless entry and leather upholstery.

However, MS-RT has completely revamped the bodywork, applying a hand-built carbon fibre-effect grille with a honeycomb pattern and integrated fog lights. Extended wheel arches are also fitted, along with sculpted side skirts and 20-inch OZ Racing alloy wheels. That’s complemented by carbon fibre-effect door mirror caps and an “aerodynamic” rear load bar, plus a choice of Frozen White, Sea Grey and Agate Black paint jobs.

Inside, the new model gets leather trim with orange stitching, and ambient interior lighting, as well as MS-RT detailing on the floor mats and scuff plates. MS-RT badging also features on the seats and the dashboard fascia.

Backing up the sporty look is the 2-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that’s paired with a 10-speed automatic gearbox shared with the Ford Mustang. The 210 bhp engine is also found in the Ranger Raptor, and it offers enough grunt to move payloads of up to 1.1 tonnes and tow trailers weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. That’s combined with the Ranger’s selectable four-wheel-drive system and an optional Maxhaust app-controlled sound box, which can be specified to provide a fitting soundtrack.

As with many other MS-RT products, the new Ranger MS-RT has been built under Ford’s Qualified Vehicle Modifier programme, which means vehicles can be serviced by Ford dealers. It also means the cars get the same warranties and guarantees as unmodified Ford products, offering customers added peace of mind.

“Ranger MS-RT is designed for customers who value Ranger’s hard-working capability but want the racing pedigree and hand-finished exclusivity of our MS-RT series”, said Brendan Lyne, the director of the commercial vehicles department at Ford of Europe. “This eye-catching vehicle blends Ford’s decades of success in pick-up trucks with striking motorsport-inspired design to offer a road-focused truck combining immense kerb appeal with the hard-working ability that our customers love.”

The Ranger MS-RT will arrive at UK dealerships in the summer, where it will join an MS-RT range that also includes versions of the Transit Custom and Transit Connect vans.