The plug-in hybrid version of Volkswagen’s updated Arteon has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £40,000. Powered by an electric motor and a 1.4-litre petrol engine, the ‘eHybrid’ variants will boast 215 bhp and an all-electric, zero-emission range of up to 39 miles.

That comes courtesy of a 13 kWh battery that feeds the 113 bhp electric motor, allowing the car to travel at speeds of up to 80 mph. When the petrol engine kicks in to produce full power, the Arteon models can sprint from a standstill to 62 mph in 7.8 seconds before racing on to a top speed of 138 mph.

As with other Arteon powertrains, customers will be able to choose from two trim levels – Elegance and R-Line – and two body shapes, with the Fastback and Shooting Brake versions both getting the hybrid treatment. All four variants have the same performance figures, but different CO2 emissions.

Where the Elegance Fastback churns out just 26 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre on the official economy test, the Shooting Brake ups that to 27 g/km. And the R-Line models take a bigger hit, with the Fastback managing 31 g/km while the R-Line Shooting Brake hits 32 g/km.

The price tags differ, too, with Elegance Fastback eHybrids starting at £39,905, while the Shooting Brake comes in at £40,705. That money pays for adaptive cruise control, three-zone climate control and a digital instrument cluster, as well as an eight-inch touchscreen navigation system and LED headlights. As standard, the Elegance cars come with 18-inch alloy wheels and keyless entry, plus a rear-view camera.

Moving up to the R-Line takes the asking price to £40,685 for the Fastback and £41,485 for the Shooting Brake, but both get 19-inch alloy wheels and a sporty R-Line body kit. A sunroof is also fitted as standard, and there’s tinted rear privacy glass.

“We are really excited to be adding an electrified model to the Arteon range and these eHybrid models are ready to impress with their own distinctive styling and high levels of efficiency,” said Lisa Hartley, Arteon product manager at Volkswagen UK. “With an electric-only range of up to 39 miles we expect many customers will be able to achieve zero-emissions driving for most day-to-day trips.”

The new Arteon eHybrid models are available to order now with prices starting from £39,905.