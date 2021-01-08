The new 2-litre Toyota GR Supra has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at £45,995 – roughly £7,000 less than the cheapest 3-litre version. Offered in a choice of two high-specification guises, the 2-litre Supra is 100 kg lighter than the equivalent 3-litre model, and Toyota says the weight loss leads to “dynamic benefits”.

Like the 3-litre flagship model, the Supra 2.0 is based on the BMW Z4 roadster, sharing mechanical underpinnings, a gearbox and several parts of the cabin, including the infotainment system. Like its big brother, the less powerful Supra also gets its engine from BMW, but where the 3-litre gets the Z4 M40i’s 335 bhp six-cylinder engine, the 2-litre makes do with the Z4 30i’s 254 bhp four-cylinder engine.

However, because the 2-litre unit is lighter than the 3-litre, the performance figures don’t differ as wildly as you might expect. Both cars manage a top speed of 155 mph, and the 2-litre gets from 0-62 mph in 5.2 seconds – just under a second slower than the 3-litre, which manages the same feat in 4.3 seconds.

The 2-litre engine is slightly more economical, though, returning 38.6 mpg on the official fuel consumption test, where the 3-litre will only manage 34.4 mpg. And if you’re worried about such things, the 2-litre also emits less carbon dioxide, pumping CO2 into the atmosphere at a rate of 167 g per kilometre – 21 g/km fewer than the 3-litre.

Toyota also claims the lighter, less powerful car has “better inertia characteristics” thanks to its smaller engine, which allowed the motor’s mass to be located closer to the centre of the car. In short, that’s engineering speak for better weight distribution that makes the car easier to drive fast – even if it isn’t quite as quick as its big brother.

Unlike the 3-litre GR Supra, the 2-litre version is only available in the high-end ‘Pro’ trim that tops the 3-litre range. The ‘standard’ trim seen on the 3-litre line-up is nowhere to be found. That means the 2-litre Supra is actually just over £8,000 cheaper than the equivalent 3-litre car.

For your £45,995, you get 18-inch alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and black Alcantara upholstery. You get wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, too, although the equivalent Android system – Android Auto – is conspicuous by its absence.

However, if you want to spend an extra £1,400, Toyota will sell you a strictly limited-edition Fuji Speedway version, of which just 45 examples will make it to the UK. As well as all the features of the Pro model, the special edition gets white paintwork, 19-inch alloy wheels and red door mirror housings. That livery is complemented by carbon-fibre dashboard trim and red leather touches to the upholstery, referencing Toyota Gazoo Racing’s livery.

Both versions of the 2-litre Supra are available to order now, with the first deliveries expected to arrive this month.