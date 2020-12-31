This year has been difficult, to say the least. Between the coronavirus pandemic, the ensuing economic crisis, restrictions and lockdowns, and catastrophic nautical events, it's hard not to have thought, at least once, “I can’t wait for it to end.” But now that 2020 is coming to a close, we want to give you a little challenge as we enter 2021.

For all those who want to leave 2020 behind, we’ve created Escape From 2020, a free online video game (click here to open it) with which you can literally "escape" by car from this annus horribilis, racing toward 2021 as quickly as possible. The game does feature on-road obstacles to overcome, too.

Gallery: Escape From 2020 Videogame

7 Photos

How To Play

Players will be able to choose from four cars:

The sporty "Blue Laser," signed Motor1.com and driven by Patrick McQuill

The electric "OHM 1500," by InsideEVs.com, driven by Martha Berg

The Thunder" Nascar, red like MotorsportGames, driven by Bobby Trickle

The Formula 1 "Grand Speed," obviously part of Team Motorsport.com, driven by Willy Hawke

Each car runs in a different scenario that’s consistent with the vehicle type. For example, if you are a "track wolf," the Grand Speed and The Thunder are good choices, but if you are more of a "nightlife" driver, the Blue Laser is the natural habitat. If you already have your eye on the zero-emissions future, it goes without saying that the OHM 1500 is unbeatable because it is 100-percent electric.

Once you’ve picked your car, you’re ready to race, and the rules are very simple: you must collect the red tickets, avoiding everything else, knowing that you have five "lives" available. The goal is to collect 100 tickets so you can escape 2020 and enter 2021. There are some hidden Easter eggs too.

With that, happy racing, and best wishes for a superb 2021 from the editors of Motor1.com.