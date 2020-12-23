Volkswagen’s new Caddy Cargo small van is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting at £17,800 plus VAT. Revamped for 2021, the new vehicle arrives alongside its passenger-carrying sibling, which is simply known as the Caddy.

Both vehicles have been redesigned from the ground up, with extra space, technology and efficiency packed into the Transit Connect rival. The panel van is now available with a digital instrument cluster, improved safety equipment and a new infotainment system, which Volkswagen claims will turn the vehicle into a “smartphone on wheels”.

Three trim levels are available, with the Caddy Cargo Commerce representing the entry-level model in the range. That’s supplemented by the more luxurious Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro models, which raise the asking price slightly. Those three trim levels are also joined by two different lengths, meaning the Caddy Cargo is also available in Maxi guise, offering extra interior space.

The basic Caddy Cargo Commerce gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system as standard, as well as cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. Moving up to the Commerce Plus, meanwhile, gets you manual air conditioning, rear parking sensors and body-coloured bumpers.

But the kit list really starts to bulge with the top-of-the-range Caddy Cargo Commerce Pro, which brings yet more equipment. There’s a 10-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, while parking sensors are fitted at the front and rear. And VW is throwing in a heated windscreen and electrically adjustable door mirrors.

Up front, the Caddy is offered with a choice of 1.5-litre petrol and 2-litre diesel engines. The cheapest offering is the 113 bhp 1.5-litre engine, while the most expensive is the 120 bhp 2.0-litre diesel that comes with four-wheel drive.

With the order books now opening, VW has promised a range of introductory offers, including a free Business Pack upgrade for Commerce models ordered before March 31. That means rear parking sensors, climatic air conditioning will be thrown in alongside a Thatcham category-one alarm system. Similarly, Commerce Plus and Commerce Pro models will come with a free Tech Pack upgrade, offering adaptive cruise control and a rear-view camera.

At the same time, customers financing the Caddy Cargo on personal contract plan (PCP), hire purchase (HP) or lease purchase deal will get a deposit contribution of £2,400 (including VAT) and a 2.9-percent APR representative. And customers can get two services for £99.

Although the Caddy Cargo is already available to order, the first deliveries are not expected to arrive with their new owners until March.