British sports car maker Aston Martin has confirmed it will return to the Swedish market after agreeing to open a dealership in Stockholm. The deal with Semler Premium Sweden will see the brand reintroduced to the Swedish market, citing “increasing demand” for luxury vehicles in the Scandinavian nation.

The new dealership will open in February 2021, operating from a temporary location in Convendum Stockholm, in the heart of the Swedish capital. In June, however, a new, purpose-built showroom is set to open, offering new and used sales and aftersales care with servicing and maintenance facilities.

Johan Mårtensson, the country manager at Semler Premium Sweden said the move was worthwhile thanks to the rising demand for luxury vehicles in Sweden. As a result, the company says it will unleash its full range of SUVs and sports cars, including the new DBX SUV and Vantage sports car, on the roads of the Scandinavian state.

“In Sweden, we have noted an increasing interest in Aston Martin together with an increasing demand in the luxury car segment in general,” said Mårtensson. “This trend is centered in the major cities, which is why we want to introduce Aston Martin in Stockholm but will reach and cover the entire Swedish market through events and also a collection and delivery service.”

Meanwhile Aston Martin’s chief executive officer, Tobias Moers, said the move capped off an “exciting time” for the brand, which is also returning to Formula 1 with a takeover of the Racing Point team.

“Moving forward with a strong partner like Semler Premium, we are excited to officially announce this vital partnership and I am delighted to have signed the new contract with our new Aston Martin dealer in Sweden,” he said. “This is a very exciting time for the Aston Martin brand, with new product launches ahead, our strengthened technical partnership with Mercedes-Benz AG and Aston Martin’s return to Formula 1 in 2021.”

And Oliver Turner, the man in charge of Aston’s European operations, said the company expected its new DBX SUV – the brand’s first 4x4 – to do well in the Swedish market.

“Sweden is a very important market for Aston Martin and we very much value our Swedish customers,” he said. “It is our pleasure to be announcing this new exciting partnership with Semler Premium for Stockholm which will ensure world class sales and aftersales service. With a partner like Semler Premium and our product portfolio including our first ever SUV entering the Swedish market, the Aston Martin DBX, we are looking forward to a successful 2021.”