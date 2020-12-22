If you’ve always dreamed of touring the Cote d’Azur in a classic convertible, a new car rental service has opened specifically for you. Run by The Outlierman, an Italian company better known for its automotive accessories, the service allows customers to rent one of more than a dozen classics for their holiday.

Dubbed ‘Rent & Drive’, the new scheme claims to offer discerning driving enthusiasts a “made-to-measure” rental service. A host of desirable classics from brands including Ferrari and Jaguar can be delivered to any location in Europe, allowing customers to holiday in style. And if you can’t find the car you’re after, the company says it can use its network to try and locate the correct vehicle.

The Outlierman will also advise drivers on the best European driving routes, scenic and noteworthy locations, and other points of interest such as restaurants, vineyards and “artistic wonders”. The company also offers drivers the chance to compete in vintage car races, including Italy’s famed Mille Miglia.

The vehicles currently available to rent from The Outlierman’s website include Jaguar E-Types, Porsche 911s and Alfa Romeo Giuliettas. However, the site also offers customers the chance to holiday with some more desirable metal, including Ferrari 250 GT California SWB and a Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’.

Prices for those vehicles, however, are unsurprisingly higher than for the more common models, with rates increasing with vehicle values. The Outlierman’s website advertises Series I Jaguar E-Type rentals from around £1,500, while renting a Ferrari 275 GTB starts at more than £13,500.

“I’m thrilled to launch our new classic car rental platform – ‘Rent & Drive’ – making it easier than ever for our customers to create their own memorable road trip,” said The Outlierman’s founder Andrea Mazzuca.

“I have always had a passion for driving classic sports cars and wanted to create something special, which I could use both for myself, and share with likeminded car enthusiasts. With access to some of the world’s finest classic sports cars, we can provide unforgettable experiences that many automotive aficionados only dream of.”

The Outlierman’s advertised rentals*

1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint Speciale

1961 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider

1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso

1957 Ferrari 250 GT California SWB

1966 Ferrari 275 GTB 2 Short Nose

1962 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series I FHC

1973 Jaguar E-Type 5.3 Series III OTS

1959 Jaguar XK150 OTS

1961 Maserati 3500 GT Vignale Spider

1958 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL

1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL ‘Gullwing’

1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster

1956 Porsche 356 A Speedster

1964 Porsche 356 SC Coupe

1974 Porsche 911 Targa S 2.4

1989 Porsche 911 Speedster 3.2

*Correct at time of writing