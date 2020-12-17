The revamped Hyundai Kona compact crossover will go on sale next month with prices starting at just over £21,000. Updated for 2021, the Kona range now includes a new sporty-looking N Line variant, while the engine options include hybrid and 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrains.

For the £21,060 starting price, you get the SE Connect model with 17-inch alloy wheels LED daytime running lights and roof rails, as well as a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an eight-inch touchscreen. A rear-view camera is included, too, along with automatic headlights and manual air conditioning.

Further up the range, the new N Line model starts at £23,590 and adds to the SE Connect’s specification with unique front- and rear-end styling, with a body-coloured front bumper and wheel arch claddings, as well as aerodynamic trim in place of the standard skid plates. Inside, there’s red stitching and metal pedals, as well as climate control, a Krell audio system and a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen.

The N Line also comes with the Bluelink smartphone-based connected car service that gives drivers remote access to some vehicle functions. Using the app, drivers can actuate the door locks remotely, as well as finding where the vehicle is parked.

Higher still is the £23,660 Kona Premium, which gets dark ‘body garnish’ and 18-inch alloy wheels, while the cabin is adorned with heated front seats. Front parking sensors are included, too, but the top-of-the-range Ultimate gets even more equipment. LED headlights, electric front seats and a sunroof all feature, included in the £25,960 asking price.

The engine range features a greater emphasis on hybrid power, with a 118 bhp 1-litre mild-hybrid powertrain joined by a 1.6-litre hybrid. The former uses a 48-volt electrical system to harvest energy normally lost under braking, then redeploy it when the engine is under strain. The latter, meanwhile, can use electrical power to drive the wheels at low speeds, with the petrol engine taking over when the speed builds.

“The new Kona has already received positive reviews for both its styling and dynamics, and it offers a range of standard-fit features and technologies to exceed customer expectations in the segment,” said Ashley Andrew, the managing director of Hyundai Motor UK. “The efficient hybrid system, as well as the new 48V mild hybrid powertrain, will deliver a strong balance between economy and performance, and the new N Line model creates a sense of added sporting character.”