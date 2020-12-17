The plug-in hybrid version of Kia’s new Sorento family SUV is now available to pre-order with prices starting at just under £45,000. Offered in combination with all three Sorento trim levels, the new powertrain offers an all-electric range of 35 miles and a total power output of 261 bhp.

That power comes from the combination of 177 bhp 1.6-litre petrol engine and 90 bhp electric motor, which together make this the most powerful Sorento ever made. It’s also the most efficient – at least on paper – with official carbon dioxide emissions of just 38 grams per kilometre travelled.

With a 13.8 kWh battery pack on board, the four-wheel-drive seven-seater will manage just over 35 miles on a single charge before the four-cylinder petrol engine kicks in. However, Kia claims that range improves to around 43 miles in “urban environments”, suggesting the official range would be pessimistic around town.

Prices for the new powertrain start at £44,995, and that gets you the entry-level ‘2’ grade with LED headlights, 19-inch alloy wheels and black trim on the radiator grille, wheel arches and side sills. As with other versions of the Sorento, the 2 also gets front and rear skid plates in silver.

Inside, there’s black cloth upholstery, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, as well as two-zone climate control and an eight-inch touchscreen. That screen comes with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration systems, as well as a reversing camera that’s supplemented by parking sensors at the front and rear of the car.

Climbing the hierarchy takes you to the ‘3’ specification, which comes in at £48,895 when paired with the plug-in hybrid powertrain. That car comes with a glossy finish for the grille and privacy glass for the rear windows, while black leather and a 10.25-inch touchscreen mark out the interior.

There’s a mood lighting system, too, and the UVO Connect telematics system that allows access to vehicle functions through the driver’s smartphone. Using an app, drivers can check their vehicle’s location and send route directions in advance, while the system can also inform drivers of fuel prices and parking availability.

Finally, the ‘4’ model comes with a £53,095 price tag with plug-in hybrid power on board, and that pays for more luxurious leather upholstery and a 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat. Ventilated front seats are also included, along with a panoramic sunroof and a head-up display, while a 12-speaker Bose surround sound system features alongside a 360-degree manoeuvring camera.

All three versions of the plug-in hybrid Sorento are available to pre-order now, but the first UK-bound cars will not arrive with dealers until 2021.