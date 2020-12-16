Skoda has long been a supporter of the UK's emergency services, and now it's helping the blue lights go green with a range of plug-in hybrid emergency vehicle offerings.

Joining the brand's 'blue light squad' will be the Octavia vRS iV, as well as the Octavia iV and Superb iV.

The Octavia vRS iV is the brand's first electrified high-performance vRS model, making it an ideal rapid response vehicle. It's powered by a 1.4-litre TSI engine that puts out over 240 bhp and helps in to 60 mph in around seven seconds. Running on electric-only power, it has a range of up to 39 miles.

As standard it's fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels and full LED Matrix headlights with adaptive front light system (AFS). It also comes with Skoda's 10-inch Columbus touchscreen display with accompanying 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit.

The new Octavia iV meanwhile comes with 201 bhp petrol/electric plug-in hybrid drivetrain that has an electric-only range of 43 miles.

Finally, the Superb iV is powered by the same engine as the two Octavia offerings, albeit producing 215 bhp and allowing for an electric-only range of 37 miles. With a full tank of fuel however, it can cover 578 miles.

Rear capacity is 485-litres in the hatch, and 510-litres in the estate, which can be extended to up to 1,800-litres when folding down the rear seats. That allows it to carry vital life-saving emergency equipment such as oxygen tanks, and ventilators with ease.

Each will get Skoda's bespoke emergency service conversion, which adds 360-degree lighting and a full integration of the emergency services' communication systems.as standard. Bespoke enhancements can be made upon request.

All three will be available in saloon-like 'hatch' and estate body styles, and all will be readily available for Police, ambulance and fire and rescue authorities across the country.