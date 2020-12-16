The Renault Zoe electric hatchback will get a new mid-range model called the Venture Edition from the middle of next month. With prices starting at just under £28,500, the popular little supermini will slot between the Play and Iconic models in the line-up, offering a 245-mile range and increased equipment.

Under the skin, the new Venture Edition will get the same 52 kWh lithium-ion battery as any other Zoe, although it’s paired with the less powerful R110 motor. That means it comes with 107 bhp and the Zoe’s maximum all-electric range of 245 miles.

As standard, the Venture Edition gets the usual Zoe features, including a 10-inch digital instrument cluster and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Like the Play version, the Venture Edition also gets 15-inch ‘Flex’ alloy wheels, as well as a hands-free key and full LED headlights.

But the higher specification – and higher price tag – gets you some extra goodies, with automatic climate control fitted as standard. You get electric windows front and rear, too, while satellite navigation and rear parking sensors are also included in the asking price.

Extra safety equipment is also bolted on, with lane-keeping assistance and lane-departure warning both thrown in. That’s in addition to the high-beam assist system, that prevents oncoming drivers being dazzled, and the autonomous emergency braking system that brakes automatically when the car detects an impending collision.

There’s some choice on the options list, too, with a range of eight colours and some extra gadgets, including the Winter Pack. That includes heated seats and a heated steering wheel, with 50 kW DC charging technology that allows faster charging times and permits the addition of 90 miles of range in 30 minutes.

The Venture Edition will go on sale in the middle of January, according to Renault, with prices starting at £28,495. The car will be available to buy online, with customers offered the chance to carry out the entire transaction digitally.

With the arrival of the new Venture Edition, the Zoe range has grown to four models, with the Play marking the foot of the ladder. Starting at £26,995, that model uses the same powertrain as the Venture Edition, as do some versions of the mid-range Iconic model. However, the Iconic and the range-topping GT Line version, which starts at £30,495, are offered with a more powerful 134 hbp motor and a reduced range of 239 miles for the Iconic and 238 miles for the GT Line.