Vauxhall is giving buyers of its electric Corsa hatchback a free home charging point and 30,000 miles of free electricity. The French-owned brand is offering the free power through a tie-up with British Gas that sees customers assigned to an exclusive tariff that Vauxhall credits for three years.

Under the terms of the agreement, buyers will be offered a new British Gas dual-fuel tariff, to which Vauxhall will contribute. The company says its contribution will “cover the cost of charging” for the “equivalent” of 30,000 miles over three years – or 10,000 miles a year. The firm also claims running an equivalent 1.2-litre petrol Corsa for 30,000 miles would cost around £2,900 at current fuel prices.

The offer is available solely between December 8, 2020 and January 11, 2021 with Personal Contract Hire (PCH) deals included in the offer. While stocks last, buyers get a free Home Charging Unit into which they can plug their car to charge, as well as the contribution towards their electricity bills.

As part of the offer, Corsa-e customers will also receive a free six-month subscription to the Polar public charging network, which claims to be the UK’s largest. The network offers more than 7,000 charging points nationwide.

Buyers will be able to use those charging facilities to top up the Corsa-e’s 50 kWh lithium-ion battery, which allows it to travel up to 209 miles on a single charge. Using 100 kW rapid charging technology, the battery can be filled to 80 percent in around 30 minutes. And the battery also comes with an eight-year warranty, as well as eight years’ roadside assistance.

Vauxhall is far from the first manufacturer to offer its electric vehicles with such incentives. Earlier this year, Mini offered its electric model with 5,000 miles of free electricity. Like the Vauxhall deal, the offer required customers to switch energy supplier – in this case to Ovo Energy – to receive a discount on their bills.

Several Mercedes-Benz dealers are also offering free wallbox charge points with electric and plug-in hybrid models. The deals see customers offered a free BP Chargemaster wallbox, but those who prefer can choose to take up free membership of BP’s Polar charging network – the same network offered with the Corsa-e – for two years.