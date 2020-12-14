The organisation behind the British Motor Show, which was supposed to return in 2020, has announced plans for the 2021 event. Set to be held in August, the 2021 show is promising to be bigger than the cancelled 2020 exhibition, with a range of driving experiences and extra content.

Automotion Events had originally planned to bring the British Motor Show back in August 2020, but the event had to be cancelled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, though, the company has confirmed the 2021 show will take place at much the same time this year, with an “expanded” programme.

The 2021 event will take place in August, using the Farnborough International exhibition site that’s also home to the Farnborough Air Show. Tickets will cost £18.50, while a family ticket for two adults and two children will cost £37.

That money will not only get visitors up close and personal with an array of new cars, but it will also offer access to a live arena and live stage, as well as the Institute of the Motor Industry Technology Theatre. Automotion Events is also promising a supercar paddock, a range of motoring celebrities, a petrol-head marketplace and a kids’ zone.

Alongside all that, the organisers have confirmed three new driving experiences, including driving lessons for the under-17s. As part of a deal with the Big Learner Relay, youngsters will be able to get behind the wheel for a 20-minute driving experience in a manual car fitted with dual controls. Accompanied by an instructor, they will get the chance to try steering, reverse parking and a slalom course.

The other two experiences are the Paul Swift Stunt Driving Experience, which sees visitors ride shotgun with stunt driver Paul Swift and his team of professional drivers as they perform various high-speed manoeuvres, and the Caterham Drift Taxi. The British sports car manufacturer’s experience will also take passengers on an adrenaline-fuelled lap of an autotest route, full of sideways action.

“Even through these toughest of times, we’ve really got behind and supported our exhibitors,” said Andy Entwistle, CEO of the British Motor Show. “Rather than sit it out and wait, we’ve invented the Pop-Up Motor Show concept, which has seen thousands of advanced ticket sales for the main event and has given our existing exhibitors and partners exposure when other exhibition companies had given up.”

“While it was soul-destroying to have to reschedule this year’s show due to the pandemic when we had already built up so much support, the enforced delay has allowed us to concentrate on some of the areas where we were already planning to enhance the show for 2021. We are now able to confirm that we will definitely be giving car fans and families an amazing day out in 2021, and all for just £18.50 per head, or £37 for a family ticket.”