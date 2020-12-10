If Ford's own Bullitt Mustang just isn't enough for the ultimate Steve McQueen fan, fear not, because the world's largest aftermarket Ford tuners Steeda has enhanced the limited-run brute.

Steeda teamed up with McQueen's son Chad to create just 300 new Steeda Steve McQueen Limited Edition Bullitt Mustangs, with the aim of matching the ethos of the original movie car, but with a modern twist.

The first UK example of the car has now been delivered to a customer at Sandicliffe Ford in the Midlands. As well as being the sixth one sold in Europe so far, it's also the second to-date to be fitted with a supercharger.

The 3.0-litre custom and coloured-coded Whipple twin screw supercharger ups overall power to 720 bhp – and the car is more than capable of handling the power, with the car also being fitted with Ford Performance 1500 bhp-rated half shaft axles, as is standard for all Steeda Mustangs that come with a supercharger.

The car also comes with significant suspension upgrades, which are the result of more than 30 years of development by Steeda, to improve driveability and driver engagement.

Among the enhancements are Dual Rate Ultimate Performance springs, and a 'Stop the Hop' package that consists of the Steeda IRS alignment and subframe bushing system, IRS subframe braces, vertical links and rear adjustable toe links – this eradicated wheel hop that plagues the current generation of Mustang.

Among the other changes are the fitting of Steeda's Tri-Ax shifter, which is machined from billet and allows for a 30 percent shorter shift throw; minor exterior aerodynamic enhancements; and bespoke 10-inch and 11-inch wide, 20-inch wheel finished in gunmetal and a polished finish wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

A Stage Two 800 bhp supercharger kit, a green Alcantara wheel, a 3.1kg lighter and free flowing H Pipe exhaust, and a rear seat delete option that also adds a colour-coded half roll cage with embroidered harness belts are also available.

Aside from all the important bits, each Steeda Steve McQueen Limited Edition Bullitt Mustang buyer also gets a letter of vehicle authenticity, an exclusive Steve McQueen Edition baseball cap, key fob, as well as a signed and numbered Steve McQueen Edition Bullitt print by Camilo Pardo.

"For many car enthusiasts this is the ultimate Mustang package," Steeda UK and Europe director Robbie Kazandjian. "Those who grew up watching Steve McQueen movies knew he was a huge car fan and it’s amazing to watch our vision being realised under the watchful eye of his son, Chad McQueen, who worked closely with Steeda.

"This car also marks the start of our relationship with Sandicliffe. The dealership has impressed us with not only its enthusiasm for the Steeda experience but also its technical understanding to explain the clear benefits our performance parts can bring.

"We are already working on the next demonstrator featuring our handling kit as well as preparing for the Mach 1 in 2021."