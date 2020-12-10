The shocking number of people that have died while driving for work has been revealed in a new study.

Almost a third (29 percent) of all road deaths, and 21 percent of all road casualties occur while people are driving for work according to a study conducted by UCL and Agilysis for Highways England and charitable partnership Roadsafe.

The shocking statistics focus mainly on 'non-working drivers', with the study showing that in 2018 520 people involved a road user travelling for work, but only 12 percent of those (63) were working drivers or riders.

More people die when driving for work than they do at the actual workplace – even in dangerous industries like construction, farming, and mining – with 144 people being killed in the workplace in 2017-18.

The same study estimates that nearly 39 percent of pedestrian fatalities on UK roads involved an incident with a 'working driver', causing up to 11 pedestrian deaths a month.

It also uncovered a 'lack of attention to work-related road safety' by policymakers pointing out that despite a rapid rise in vans on the roads, the sector has failed to keep up with the strict regulations of other occupational drivers – for example vans and their drivers are not subject to the same sort of strict regulations and restrictions as HGVs and their drivers.

"As a society, we rely on those driving for work. 29 percent of all fatalities, 24 per cent of the seriously injured, and 21 percent of all casualties are sustained when someone involved in an injury collision is driving for work," said Nick Starling, chair of the Transport Safety Commission Work Related Road Safety Forum. "Vans and drivers are not subject to the same strict regulation of driver training, drivers’ hours restrictions and roadworthiness testing as HGVs and buses/coaches, while the number of vans on the road and people working in the gig economy continues to rise.

"This report highlights the importance of stakeholders across all sectors working together to understand and manage the risk better."

You can read the full report here.