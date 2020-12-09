Volvo has completed the electrification of its XC60 SUV range, with a stable made up of mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The move has seen conventional petrol and diesel engines banished from the line-up as Volvo strives to reduce the car’s emissions and improve economy.

As a result, the main body of the XC60 range comprises 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology. Prefixed B, regardless of whether they use petrol or diesel power, they replace the old T- and D-prefixed engines that used straight-up internal combustion.

As a result, the cheapest engines will be the B4 diesel and B5 petrol motors, which come with 194 bhp and 247 bhp respectively. Both engines come with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that harvests energy normally lost under braking and redeploys it when the engine is under strain. The set-up is designed to improve efficiency and cut emissions, and it comes with a choice of front- or four-wheel-drive systems.

If you want more power, though, you can have the B5 diesel or the B6 petrol engines, which come with 232 bhp or 296 bhp respectively. Both engines come exclusively with four-wheel-drive drivetrains.

The remainder of the range is made up of three plug-in hybrid powertrains. All three use a 2-litre petrol engine that’s both turbocharged and supercharged to drive the front wheels, while the rears are driven by an electric motor.

The entry-level plug-in hybrid version is the snappily named Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T6, which comes with 335 bhp, yet it will manage up to 32 miles on electric power alone. Officially, it returns up to 113 mpg on the official economy test, while emitting 55 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

Above that is the 385 bhp Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8, which is only offered in high-end R-Design Pro and Inscription Pro form. But the range-topping model is the 400 bhp Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T8 Polestar Engineered, which comes with a host of powertrain, suspension and brake upgrades designed to improve performance.

“The XC60 has always had the perfect blend of luxury, technology and safety, and now, thanks to the latest advanced hybrid powertrains, it has broader appeal for both private buyers and company car drivers,” said Steve Beattie, head of sales at Volvo Car UK. “A larger range of economical and powerful engines means there is an XC60 for every premium mid-size SUV buyer.”

The new XC60 powertrains are available to order now, with prices starting at £40,460 on the road. The plug-in hybrid models start at £50,695.