Aston Martin and single malt whisky distillery Bowmore's partnership has spawned a special version of the former's DBX SUV.

Produced by Aston Martin's in-house Q personalisation service, the DBX Bowmore Edition is finished in a unique Bowmore Blue colour – one previously available and brought back specifically for this car. An alternative Xenon Grey paint is also available. The side strakes are accented by Bowmore-branded copper inlays using copper from the original whisky still, while optional black brake calipers, script and wing Aston Martin badges, and Q by Aston Martin fender badges cap off the exterior look.

On the inside there's a choice of Obsidian Monotone or Copper Tan Metallic/Obsidian Duotone trim, both accented with Bowmore Tweed. There's also polished copper cupholders, and sill plaques, again made of recycled copper from the original Bowmore still, and a gloss black centre console trim inlay with hand-laid, copper foil detailing.

"Aston Martin DBX has provided the perfect canvas for the highest level of Q by Aston Martin customisation," said Marek Reichman, Aston Martin's executive vice president and chief creative officer. "The Aston Martin and Bowmore brands share the same vision of creating timeless beauty and a lasting legacy, loyal to their heritage but also embracing new methods and this is reflected in the DBX Bowmore edition."

Just 18 will be made, an each will come with a Bowmore tweed picnic blanket and leather holdall, plus an exclusive trip to the Aston Martin Art of Living experience in Scotland, where they will receive the car in Edinburgh, before taking in a 170-mile road trip that will visit Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park before heading to the island Islay.

Finally, after a trip to Islay Woollen Mill, customers will cap off the three-night excursion with a visit to the Bowmore distillery.