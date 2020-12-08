Electric conversion specialist Lunaz has announced it will be producing a run of classic Range Rovers converted to run on electric power.

The move comes after Lunaz previously converted classic Jaguar, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce models – and customers continuously asked for the same level of expertise to be applied to old school Range Rovers.

Just 50 will be made, based on examples from the Range Rover's 1970-1994 'classic era'. A range of different configurations will be on offer too, from long and short wheelbases, to 'town' and 'country' specifications which reflect the car's dual purpose as a chauffeur-driven luxury car, or a driven country cruiser that will be just as at home off road as the Land Rover-built original.

Four-wheel-drive will be retained, but will be complimented with updated suspension including anti-roll bars, and improved brakes, while the improvements and electric changes will be applied sympathetically, retaining the car's original architecture which gets 3D scanned and recreated using CAD to ensure absolutely perfect integration.

"We designed inherent flexibility within our approach to upcycling the world’s most celebrated cars," said Jon Hilton, technical lead and managing director at Lunaz. "The commencement of production of the first electric classic Range Rovers demonstrates the scope of vehicles that can be re-engineered and given an entirely new life through conversion to our proprietary electric powertrain."

Adding the Range Rover to its ever-growing re-imagined classics portfolio doesn't just give Lunaz another impressive product to sell but it facilitates the creation of many new jobs in what has been an incredibly challenging year.

"In the face of a challenging year that restricts every business's ability to collaborate globally, we have drawn even more intensely on the extraordinary talent-pool that exists in Silverstone, Britain's automotive and technology manufacturing heartland," said Lunaz founder David Lorenz. "We are proud to fly the flag for our nation’s leadership in cutting-edge zero emissions technologies and more traditional automotive engineering skills on the global stage."