The rebirth of the legendary AC Cars brand is continuing with the launch of the AC Cobra Series 4–electric; 'The AC Superblower updated for the new world'.

Combining legendary style and heritage with and emissions-free modern drivetrain, the new electric supercar has been inspired by the AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV, the combustion-engined car that spearheaded AC's modern day revival.

The electric model has been developed in conjunction with Derby-based Falcon Electic, AC's technical partner. It delivers the equivalent of 616 bhp and over 734 lb-ft of torque from a 54 kwh battery pack, helping it to a 0-62 time of 3.8 seconds. Range is a decent 200 miles, while the whole package weighs less than 1,190 kg.

"The march of the outstandingly efficient electric AC Cobras is gathering pace now," said Alan Lubinsky, the man behind AC's revival.

"Eliminating excess weight brings with it positive benefits for the car’s owner. Lower overall weight reduces energy consumption, allowing the batteries to deliver a longer range and the ability to drive the car to AC’s traditional high standards for speed and acceleration which the marque has achieved over many years."

Order books are now open for the AC Cobra Series 4–electric, which will cost £168,000. Deliveries are set to begin in the summer of 2021.