Rolls-Royce's flagship retailer in London is getting ready to carry its COVID-safe measures from its temporary home to its new location which is set to open soon on Berkeley Street.

Currently situated in London's luxury quarter in Mayfair, the temporary location has already adopted advanced contact measures, and the recent arrival of the new Ghost has seen an increase in customers communicating with the brand digitally during the buying process too.

Customers have been speccing their car through Rolls-Royce's Bespoke commissioning process, using encrypted digital messaging services like WhatsApp and Signal when they have been unable to participate in face-to-face meetings at the showroom. From there, the messages make their way to Rolls-Royce's Goodwood headquarters which sends design sketches and material samples to the customers. Once the spec is finalised, the customer signs an agreement digitally.

Rolls-Royce London has also been offing a virtual showroom experience which will also be continued once it moves to Berkeley Street. The most popular element of the service has been its full virtual 'walkaround' which offers an in-depth look at cars via a video conferencing facility.

Finally, another thing that will carry over from Rolls-Royce's temporary London home to its new location is the brand's 'Effortless Servicing' scheme, which uses Rolls-Royce's own 'Whispers' application to arrange for cars to be collected, then fully serviced, detailed, and sanitised before being returned.

"Rolls-Royce clients do not react to change, they drive it. In this spirit, experts operating from the marque's showrooms constantly evolve their offering to ensure that they provide the world’s most discerning consumer group with the most relevant services through the very latest communications channels," said Julian Jenkins, regional director of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars UK, Europe, Russia, and Central Asia.

"To this end, experts from the marque's home market flagship dealership, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, have reacted to several accelerating trends in client behaviour, prompted in part by the arrival of the most advanced Rolls-Royce yet – new Ghost. Indeed, the showroom's practices reflect a new standard in customer centricity."