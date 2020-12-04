Deliveries of Bentley's limited run Pikes Peak Continental GT by Mulliner have started with the 15 cars now heading to the likes of Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, New Zealand, Latvia, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

The car pays tribute to the manufacturer's record-breaking run up the Pike Peak hillclimb in Colorado 18 months ago. A specially prepared W12 Continental GT ascended the famous mountain in the hands of Rhys Millen in just 10 minutes 18.4 seconds to set a new production car record.

One third of the road-going tribute cars will be finished in a similar eye-catching green decaled livery as the record-breaker, while thee new owners have apparently opted for a more subtle gloss black livery.

There's also enhanced front lower bumper inserts that feature gloss black detailing, with that mirrored on the roof panel, wing mirrors and the rear; and there's an optional '100' grille design to mark the fact that the record-breaking Pikes Peak run took place during Bentley's centenary year.

On the inside there's Alcantara trim with contrasting Radium thread stitching all over the place. There's more embroidery on the headrest and floormats, while the B&O speaker covers have Black Anodised and Radium finish, while on the passenger side of the interior there's a graphic depicting a section of the Pikes Peak course, with each of the 15 cars sporting one of five different graphic designs. The record breaking time is also shown next to it.

The Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition isn't just about fresh paint and fancy trim pieces though.

The car is fitted with a carbon fibre body kit, 22-inch 'Driving Specification' wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Colour Edition tyres, although the drivetrain remains unaltered from the standard W12 Continental GT – that means 626 horses coming from the twin-turbo engine, a 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 207 mph.