The new, passenger-carrying version of the Volkswagen Caddy is going on sale in the UK with prices starting at £23,610. Available in a choice of two lengths and two trim levels, the MPV will be offered alongside the panel van version of the Caddy, dubbed Caddy Cargo.

That £23,610 starting price gets you the standard-length Caddy in entry-level trim, meaning you get five seats, air conditioning and a 6.5-inch infotainment screen, as well as cruise control and electric windows. A height adjustable-driving seat and a new multi-function steering wheel are also fitted as standard, alongside two cup holders in the centre console.

Upgrading to the Maxi model increases the wheelbase to make the vehicle longer and free up more space, making room for a third row of seats. That brings the total up to seven, but there’s a price to pay for that extra room, with Maxi prices starting at £24,930.

To get more equipment, you’ll need the Life model, which is also offered in a choice of ‘standard’ and ‘Maxi’ lengths. The basic Life starts at £27,420, with the longer Maxi model commanding a £1,320 premium.

Both versions come with a larger 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while an even bigger 10-inch touchscreen is offered as an option. Tick that particular box and you’ll also get satellite navigation and VW’s Digital Cockpit digital instrument cluster.

Aside from that, the Caddy Life also adds a range of family-orientated features, including drawers under both front seats, a removable waste bin, and a leather multi-function steering wheel. Adjustable lumbar support is also provided for those in the front seats.

Both the standard and Life versions of the Caddy come with a range of driver assistance systems as standard, including autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, lane-keeping assistance and a driver alert system. This new Caddy also features eSIM technology, meaning the vehicle can automatically call emergency services in the event of an accident.

The standard Caddy comes with a choice of three engines, including two 2-litre diesels and a 1.5-litre petrol. The cheaper of the two diesels is the 101 bhp motor with a six-speed manual gearbox, although you can upgrade to the 120 bhp engine with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Alternatively, the 1.5-litre petrol engine is a 112 bhp unit with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Upgrading to the Life versions opens up the range further, offering a manual version of the 120 bhp diesel. However, the more luxurious model ditches the 1.5-litre petrol engine’s six-speed manual transmission, swapping it for a seven-speed automatic.