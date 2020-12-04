Citroen has continued its long-standing association with surf brand Rip Curl by launching a new special-edition Berlingo. The two brands first combined back in 2016 with the C4 Cactus Rip Curl, and marques have been collaborating ever since.

The new Berlingo Rip Curl is based on the popular ‘Flair’ trim level, which sits in the middle of the van-based MPV’s line-up. Standard equipment for Flair models normally includes black roof bars, manual air conditioning and rear parking sensors, as well as 16-inch alloy wheels and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

But the Rip Curl adds to that list with some extra styling features that set it apart from the rest of the range. For a kick-off, eagle-eyed readers will spot the ochre-coloured inserts around the fog lights and on the Airbump panels down the sides of the car. It’s the same hue you’ll find on Rip Curl versions of the C3 Aircross, and it’s complemented by the Rip Curl wave graphic on the front doors and the logo on the rear quarter panels – all of which is set off by the Berlingo’s black door mirrors and bumpers.

Inside, the ochre theme is reprised in the upholstery, where you’ll find the yellow-ish hue in the stripes on the seat backs. Look closer, and you’ll also find the colour in the stitching on the dashboard, while the Rip Curl logo reappears in the floor mats.

As well as all that, the Rip Curl adds a few goodies to the equipment list, swapping the manual air conditioning for two-zone automatic climate control. There’s a 180-degree reversing camera, too, and customers will also get a choice of paint jobs. Natural White comes as standard, while Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Onyx Black are offered at extra cost.

There’s a choice of two engines, with the BlueHDi 100 1.5-litre diesel representing the entry-level option. Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, it’s a 99 bhp unit that commands a £24,345 asking price.

Alternatively, you can opt for the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which comes in at £26,260. That 129 bhp motor is a three-cylinder PureTech unit, which sends its power to the front wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Both engines are already available to order from Citroen dealers, but the first customer deliveries are not expected until the beginning of next year.