A Porsche Taycan-owning couple from Kent has described how a 130-mile drive has highlighted the problems with the UK's electric vehicle charging network.

Speaking to The Guardian, Linda Barnes described how she and her husband took nine hours to complete the routine journey in their new Porsche Taycan 4S (similar to the one pictured) that would otherwise take a mere two and a half hours. That was because they had to stop at six charging stations, with each they encountered either out of order, not a fast charger, or has a queue to use it.

"We left Bournemouth with 45 miles of range left and followed the car’s navigation system to the nearest fast charger, plugged it in but nothing happened," Barnes told the newspaper. "A parking attendant told us it had been out of action for weeks."

The couple reportedly visited several chargers with no luck, then visited a Porsche dealership that was able give them enough charge to get to the next motorway services.

However, at those services the problems continued, with that charger needing a call to a helpline – which was about to close – to get it working. Next there was a queue to use a charger, and that charger only had a 45 minute limit which wasn't enough to get them home.

After encountering a seemingly helpful fast charger at another motorway services, only to discover they were only available to Tesla owners, the couple was finally able to top up their Porsche's charge and made it home with a mere 11 percent of battery charge remaining.

"We ran through the entire gamut of emotions in those nine hours – resignation, range anxiety, annoyance and disbelief that this was happening – and finally elation when we realised we’d get home," Barnes said. "At one point I thought we might have to spend the night in the motorway service area.

"We would have stayed in the hotel if it hadn’t been the night that the second lockdown came into force."

The ordeal once again highlights potential shortcomings with the UK's EV infrastructure with the sale of new combustion engined cars set to be banned in just a decade's time.

A recent study from Kwik Fit also revealed that 37 percent of potential EV owners said that doubts over the country's charging network were the biggest reason why they were putting off buying an electric car.