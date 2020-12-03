Cupra launches UK dealer network

Cupra, Seat's standalone performance offshoot, has launched its new UK dealer network to coincide with the launch of the new Formentor – the first car designed specifically for the brand.

The network will comprise 58 retail locations, plus two additional 'retail stores', and there are already plans to expand that footprint. The majority of current locations are housed in existing Seat dealerships, but are staffed by Cupra project specialists, which will also become a "long-term point of contact throughout the entire ownership experience".

The Westfield shopping centre in London, which is already home to a Seat retail space, will get its own dedicated Cupra space, while another one will open at Lakeside shopping centre in Bromley.

"With Cupra we offer a refreshing alternative to traditional premium car ownership, with a stunning new model line-up brought to you by real Cupra enthusiasts, who love spending time helping you discover and enjoy the Cupra experience," said Richard Harrison, Cupra UK managing director.

"Our 58 new Cupra retail spaces, across the UK, launch at the same time as our model range expands with the arrival of the fantastic Cupra Formentor, new Cupra Leon hatchback and estate Plug-in hybrids, plus the new Cupra Ateca, and really signals the start of an exciting growth phase for the brand.

"With a more premium identity and an approach that is centred entirely around the customer, the new retail network is unmistakably Cupra, and we’re excited to introduce the brand and its exciting new products to new customers across the UK."