A I'm sure you've noticed, veganism is on the rise. In fact, as our US colleagues point out, 9.6 million people Stateside have gone animal-free in the last 15 years – that's a three hundred percent increase, or three percent of the US' entire population.

Now Toyota is getting in on the veganism wave, partnering with HappyCow to help vegan customers find places to eat in its cars.

HappyCow is an online platform that helps those looking for vegan and vegetarian restaurants across the US, and now Toyota (and its luxury brand Lexus) will be integrating the service into its Destination Assist so people can find suitable vegan eateries nearby.

After pressing the Destination button on the car's infotainment screen, the system contacts a live representative, who will use HappyCow to find the nearest vegan or vegetarian restaurants.

Destination Assist comes as a free trial for a year with all new Toyotas in the US, while Lexus cars come with a three-year trial.

"We are excited about being part of Toyota Connected’s Destination Assist, which allows owners of select 2020 Toyota/Lexus models to speak to live representatives who have been trained to use HappyCow," Ken Spector, HappyCow Principal, told VegNews.

Right now the HappyCow service is only available in the US, but they are already plans to expand it further afield.