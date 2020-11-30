The revised version of Honda’s CR-V SUV will go on sale in December, with prices starting at just over £30,000. For 2021, the Japanese company has updated its mid-size SUV with interior and exterior styling tweaks designed to “align” the car with other hybrid models in the Honda range.

It comes as Honda has confirmed the removal of the 1.5-litre petrol engine, leaving the CR-V with hybrid power alone. That means the 2-litre hybrid powertrain already on offer will make up the entirety of the range.

To reflect that, the CR-V gets blue-ringed Honda badges and e:HEV nomenclature intended to “highlight” the car’s hybrid system. A fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels will also feature on every trim level, while SE models and above get privacy glass.

Inside, meanwhile, there’s a fresh silver finish applied to parts of the centre console, door cards and dashboard. Perhaps more importantly, though, high-end EX models get a wireless smartphone charging pad.

The mechanical changes are similarly subtle, with tweaks to the suspension that are designed to provide more “linear” handling responses and a more supple ride. The steering has also been modified slightly to improve low-speed manoeuvrability.

As before, the hybrid powertrain mixes a 2-litre petrol engine with two electric motors. That combination gives you 191 bhp and a 124 mph top speed, as well as returning more than 42 mpg in front-wheel-drive variants. Four-wheel-drive models are marginally less economical, returning 39.2 mpg.

For company car drivers more concerned with carbon dioxide emissions, the front-wheel-drive models emit 151 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre, putting them in the 33-percent tax bracket. Opting for four-wheel-drive increases the emissions to 161 g/km, upping the Benefit-in-Kind tax to 35 percent.

Customers will retain the choice of four trim levels, with the basic S model complemented by the mid-range SE and SR versions. At the top of the range is the EX version, which comes with goodies such as an opening glass roof, leather upholstery and seat heating front and rear.

“The CR-V is such an iconic part of Honda’s range and history,” said Rebecca Stead, the head of automobile at Honda UK. Iit is only fitting that the revised 2021 model is ready to take on a changing and challenging marketplace, equipped with the latest technologies and equipment to make consumer’s lives that little bit easier.”