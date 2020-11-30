Mercedes-Benz has updated its eVito van, fitting the electric commercial vehicle with upgrades already applied to its diesel-powered sibling. As part of the vehicle’s evolution, there are updates to the line-up, with the Progressive trim level marking the entry point while a new Plus Package sits above that model.

Prices start at £40,895 plus VAT, which buys you the 35 kWh L2 model in Progressive trim, which includes a DAB radio, reversing camera and anti-theft Protection Package with double locks. A new-style grille with chrome fins is also standard, along with an eight-metre Type 2 charging cable.

Upgrading to the mid-range Plus Package takes the price to £42,015 plus tax. The new model also adds colour-coded bumpers, electrically folding mirrors and full wheel covers, as well as parking sensors and a 75 mph speed limit.

Both models come with 114 bhp electric motors and a 92-mile range when using the “balanced” ‘E’ driving mode. Charging the 35 kWh battery to provide that endurance takes six hours on a three-phase charger.

Across the range, Mercedes Pro Connect system is a standard feature. That means the Vito comes with an Optimised Assistance system, providing real-time reports on critical parts, fluids and journey logs. Theft warning alerts are also provided, alongside live locking from a smartphone.

The system also allows the vehicle to be geofenced, in addition to providing live traffic information and accident management. The vehicle also comes with a heater pre-conditioning system, allowing the vehicle to be pre-warmed while it’s plugged into the charger, placing less demand on the heater – and therefore the battery – when the vehicle is on the move.

The eVito was originally launched earlier this year, offering companies a choice of two trim levels – of which Progressive was the more expensive. Now, though, the entry-level Pure model has vanished, giving customers a choice of Progressive and Plus Package.

The new eVito goes on sale alongside the conventional Vito van, which sits in the middle of the Mercedes-Benz vans range. Powered by diesel engines, the Vito rivals the Ford Transit Custom, and comes with a choice of body shapes. As well as the conventional ‘Panel Van’ variant, the Vito can be specified with a second row of seats, or in full passenger-carrying Tourer guise. There’s even a dedicated Vito taxi variant.