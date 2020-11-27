Online shoppers will wait and pay more for eco-friendly deliveries, research shows

A new study by Ford has shown that most UK shoppers would prefer their online deliveries were made using electric vehicles.

The survey of 1,000 people across the UK and Germany showed, perhaps surprisingly, that more than half (58 percent) of those that receive online deliveries, would prefer that there were made using a greener vehicle, and 49 percent even said they'd be willing to wait longer for the delivery just to made by a greener vehicle too.

That's not to say they'll pay more to go green though, with just 28 percent saying they'd pay more for energy-efficient deliveries.

"Shopping from home is very much the 'new normal' and it is encouraging that for many people, how they get their deliveries is a key concern," said Dave Petts, market lead, urban electrified vans, Ford of Europe.

"We’re helping delivery companies to reduce their carbon footprint with our hybrid and zero-emissions capable vans, including the upcoming all electric E-Transit."

As part of its own commitment to go greener, Ford has already launched its Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid van across Europe. The commercial vehicle has a zero-emissions range of up to 31 miles and a total combined range of 310 miles. it also incorporated innovative geofencing technology that automatically switches the van to battery-only drive in low-emission zones. Business users can even add their own geozones around places like warehouses, parks, and schools to improve air quality.