It's no secret that cars are getting bigger. I mean, how many times have we heard the quip about a Mini no longer being actually 'mini'? Well, it turns out the continuing growth of cars is causing problems with parking too.

New research from CarGurus.co.uk has revealed that cars have grown by 55 percent since the 1970s but in the same period parking guidelines haven't changed, with a space size of 2.4 metres x 4.8 metres remaining the norm.

That's contributed to thousands of parking incidents each year, costing drivers a fortune.

In one example cited by CarGurus, present-day Range Rover takes up to 86 percent of the standard parking space, leaving just 21 cm of room for people to get out of the car. The comparable model from the 1970s takes up just 69 percent of the space. To put that into perspective, a 1970s Range Rover takes up as much parking space as a modern Ford Focus hatchback.

Another car found to be much bigger than its equivalent from the past, the Honda Civic now takes up 71 percent of a parking space, as opposed to just 49 percent of its first generation.

Oh, and while we're at it, let's revisit the Mini. Naturally it was the biggest grower on CarGurus list, now being 55 percent bigger and taking up 20 percent more of a typical parking space.

The full list from CarGurus' search can be found below.

"It’s understandable why cars have grown so much over the years, and the dramatically improved safety standards of modern cars versus those of years gone by is an obvious benefit," said Chris Knapman, editor at CarGurus.co.uk. "However, as many motorists will no doubt confirm, it's disappointing that parking space guidelines haven’t been updated accordingly.

"Many of the latest cars are at least available with technology to help with parking, including parking sensors, reversing cameras, 360-degree view cameras and automatic parallel and bay parking functions.

"Some even equip cars with features to help prevent car park damage, such as door edge protectors and Citroën's Airbump Technology. However, it is of course worth noting that no matter how easy the technology makes it to park, if the space is too small for your car none of it will help you to physically squeeze out of the driver's seat!"

CarGurus' Car Dimensions Comparison: 1970s vs. 2020