The Vauxhall Corsa has been updated for 2021, gaining fresh styling, new engines and a reduced price tag of £16,440. The electric Corsa-e has also been refreshed, going on sale in the UK with a starting price of £26,640.

Externally, the changes are almost imperceptible. Look closely, and you might spot the LED front fog lights, LED tail lights and automatic lighting control now fitted as standard on SRi models or the twin exhaust fitted to some petrol-powered variants. Or, if you’re a real geek, your eyes will be drawn to the 17-inch bi-colour wheels that now feature as standard on SRi and SRi Nav models.

It’s the changes under the skin that will draw more attention, though, with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine joining the Corsa line-up. A three-cylinder engine, the newcomer produces 129 bhp and comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The combination allows the little Corsa to get from 0-62 mph in 8.2 seconds.

At the opposite end of the engine range, Vauxhall is expanding the appeal of the 74 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine by offering the motor in combination with the high-end Elite trim. Already offered elsewhere in the range, the entry-level engine comes with a five-speed manual gearbox.

Less subtle changes can be found elsewhere in the Corsa stable, with the arrival of two new trim levels. Customers choosing a petrol- or diesel-powered Corsa will benefit from the arrival of the new and aforementioned Elite model, which slots into the range beneath the existing Elite Nav. Like the Elite Nav, the Elite gets a rear-view camera, heated seats and parking sensors, but it misses out on the satellite navigation system.

Corsa-e buyers, meanwhile, might notice it’s all change on the naming front, with every version earning itself the “Premium” suffix. That means you get a choice of SE Nav Premium, SRi Nav Premium and Elite Nav Premium models.

The SRi Nav Premium is a new addition to the range, giving the battery-powered Corsa a slightly sportier edge. You get 17-inch alloy wheels and dark-tinted rear windows as standard, along with sports seats, red interior accents, and sports pedals. As the name suggests, satellite navigation is included, too.

As before, the Corsa-e is powered by a 134 bhp electric motor that drains power from a 50 kWh battery pack. Officially, the car will return 209 miles from a full charge, with a top-up to 80 percent taking half an hour if you use a 100 kW rapid charger.

The new Corsa and Corsa-e models are on sale now with prices starting at £16,440 and £26,640 respectively.