Aston Martin Vantage V12 Zagato Heritage Twins assembly begins

R-Reforged has kicked off production of the first Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage Twins models at its Warwickshire headquarters.

Built to celebrate the centenary of the famed Italian design house, just 19 pairs V12 Zagato Heritage Twins – a coupe and a convertible – will be made under licence from Aston Martin by the Swiss firm at its recently expanded UK base.

Each will be made using a previous generation V12 Vantage as a base, with a combination of traditional coachbuilding techniques blended with modern methods – tailored interiors, carbon fibre coachwork, and substantial powertrain and chassis upgrades to make the cars both unique and usable so they can be enjoyed by their owners.

Power will be upped, pushing the Vantage's 5.9-litre V12 up to nearly 600 bhp, while a new LiPo battery, custom 19-inch forged wheels, and extensive use of carbon fibre throughout the car will reduce weight and improve ride quality.

Owners will be able to follow along with the build both in person by visiting the factory, and by accessing a dedicated online portal that will document each stage of the build in extreme detail. Ahead of deliveries, which will commence next year, owners will also receive a collection of "tailored gifts" including Zagato Leica binoculars and a curated carbon fibre box, which will catalogue the specification of each car.

"Seeing a car that was your vision, transform from a CAD (Computer Aided Design) render to being brought to life by talented people is very exciting," said Andrea Zagato. "These cars are a truly exceptional way to mark the unique centenary Zagato has achieved and are sure to be a momentous and collectible legacy in our history."

Thomas Mayer, CEO of R-Universe, which includes R-Reforged, R-Experience, R-Service and Aston Martin racing team R-Motorsport, added: "The Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage Twins by R-Reforged was the first automotive project we announced and to see the cars being assembled in our own expanded facility is a very proud moment for everyone here.

"Despite a very turbulent and unpredictable world, we have created and brought on stream a new facility, capable of building beautiful and very finely engineered cars. That’s a statement of how serious R-Reforged is to become a respected creator of low volume and bespoke vehicles.

"With more exciting collaborative programmes soon to be revealed by R-Reforged as well as growing demand for discrete commissions for other car makers and discerning collectors, we have the skills, tools and capacity to create."