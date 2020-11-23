Toyota has updated its Corolla Hybrid Hatchback, Saloon and Touring Sports estate models for 2021, fitting extra tech and new interior trim. The British-built hybrid has received new lights and interior displays at the foot of the range, while higher-end versions get new wheels and paint jobs.

For starters, the Icon grade will now come with a seven-inch colour “multi-information” display in the driver’s instrument binnacle, while LED front fog lights are also fitted as standard. Those fog lights are now also fitted to the Icon Tech models, too, making them standard across the Corolla range.

Inside, Design models feature new-look black cloth seat upholstery and a chrome line running through the dashboard and door panels. Toyota has also given the mid-range car new materials for the door panel inserts and centre console trim, as well as blue ambient lighting in the doors, front cup holders and centre console tray. Design models also feature new 10-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels.

Further up the Corolla hierarchy, the GR Sport and Excel Hatchback models are now available with some new colour choices for the bi-tone finish. Denim Blue, Manhattan Grey, Obsidian Blue and Pure White are all offered in combination with a black roof, black pillars and black door mirror housings. Obsidian Blue is also joining the list of single-tone Corolla paint finishes.

Meanwhile all Corolla Hatchback, Touring Sports and Saloon models get an “EV drive indicator” in the instrument binnacle. The display shows the driver when the car is running on electric power alone, with the petrol engine switched off.

Furthermore, the MyT connected car app and multimedia system now comes with additional functions, including stolen vehicle tracking and remote status check, which confirms if the lights are off, the windows closed and the doors locked. The car also comes with the eCare remote “health check” system, which alerts the owner to any malfunction warnings that require attention.

As before, the Corolla will be available with a choice of hybrid powertrains. The entry-level versions will use a 1.8-litre petrol engine that joins forces with an electric motor to produce 120 bhp. That combination also offers economy of between 55.4 and 62.8 mpg, as well as carbon dioxide emissions between 101 and 116 g/km.

Upgrading to the 2-litre petrol engine, which also comes with “self-charging” hybrid assistance, will increase the power output to 181 bhp – enough for a 7.9-second sprint from 0-62 mph and a top speed of 112 mph. More importantly, though, it will still return more than 50 mpg on the official economy test, while CO2 emissions stand at between 111 and 127 g/km.

The 2021 Corolla range is on sale now with prices starting at £24,185 for the Corolla Saloon. The Hatchback comes in at £24,480, while the Touring Sports Estate costs £25,750.