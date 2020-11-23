Jaguar Land Rover is aiming to stop US imports of Volkswagen Group crossovers – including from the Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini brands – because it says the company has been using JLR's patented Terrain Response technology.

The technology, which features on the Land Rover Discovery and Jaguar F-Pace, helps vehicles cover a "broad range of surfaces" according to JLR's US International Trade Commission.

"JLR seeks to protect itself and its United States operations from companies that have injected infringing products into the US market that incorporate, without any license from JLR, technology developed by JLR and protected by its patent," said Matthew Moore, a lawyer representing JLR in the case.

Should JLR's case be successful, the likes of the Volkswagen Tiguan, Audi Q8, Q7, Q5, A6 Allroad and the all-electric e-tron cars; the Porsche Cayenne, and Lamborghini Urus will all be affected.

JLR wouldn't be in a position to claim damages from the Volkswagen Group if its case is successful, but the International Trade Commission, which is an independent body would have the power to ban the cars from being imported into the US.

That said, according to Automotive News Europe, Jaguar has also filed lawsuits in federal courts in Delaware and New Jersey, both of which do seek financial compensation. The federal cases are likely to be held which the International Trade Commission investigates – that could take anywhere up to 18 months.