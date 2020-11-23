Skoda is now offering its new Octavia vRS performance hatchback to UK police forces as part of its ‘blue light’ conversion scheme. It joins a host of Skoda models in the programme, with the Kodiaq, Scala and Superb already available to police forces in various guises.

To create the vRS police interceptor, Skoda fitted LED signal lights to the front screen, grille, tailgate and number plate, as well as a three tone siren. A roof-mounted light bar has also been added, along with the traditional police ‘Battenburg’ livery.

Skoda’s team of specialist converters has also offered further modifications if they are necessary to meet the requirements of individual police services and units. Previous Skoda ‘blue light’ vehicles have included automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to tackle anti-social driving and identify uninsured drivers, while other vehicles have been fitted with air-conditioned dog kennels for specialist dog handling teams.

Aside from Skoda’s modifications, though, the vRS interceptor is a fairly standard Octavia vRS Hatchback. The 2-litre petrol engine produces 242 bhp, which is sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission. The result is a 0-62 mph time of 6.7 seconds, which should allow police to get to incidents quickly.

Inside, the cars are fitted with a 10-inch central display and Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster as standard, providing officers with access to navigation and vehicle data. Other standard-fit equipment includes full LED Matrix headlights, adaptive cruise control, and front and rear parking sensors. Heated front seats are also standard, keeping officers warm on cold, wintry mornings.

More importantly for police operations, though, the Octavia comes with a massive boot. The Hatch seen here offers 600 litres of luggage space, while the Estate ups that to 640 litres. It is useful volume for the UK’s police forces, who often carry large amounts of equipment.

The 242 bhp petrol Octavia vRS is the first high-performance version of the Octavia to launch in the UK, with more coming over the next few months. These include a manual version, as well as a 197 bhp diesel with an automatic gearbox and optional four-wheel drive. There will also be a 242 bhp plug-in hybrid model, which pairs a 1.4-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. It is unclear as to whether these versions of the Octavia will be offered to police forces alongside the 242 bhp petrol engine.