Any Brexit deal that results in increased tariffs for businesses with UK operations could threaten the future of Nissan's UK manufacturing arm.

The Japanese brand employs 7,000 people at its plant in Sunderland, the biggest car factory in the UK and has previously called for an "orderly balanced Brexit". Now though it has fired another warning as the clock ticks down the the Brexit deal deadline.

"If it happens without any sustainable business case obviously it is not a question of Sunderland or not Sunderland, obviously our UK business will not be sustainable, that's it," Nissan's chief operating officer, Ashwani Gupta, told Reuters.

Back in March Nissan committed to invest £52 million into the Sunderland plant in order to build the new Qashqai at the factory. At the time Nissan had been assured that Brexit would not have a negative affect, but now there's doubts lingering with the deal deadline just over a week away.

There had been talk that Nissan and fellow Japanese carmaker Toyota could seek compensation for the affects of a no-deal Brexit but Gupta insists that it's not the case – at least for Nissan.

"We are absolutely not thinking that and we are not discussing it," he said.

Wrangling over the Brexit deal has already led to carmakers spending nearly a billion pounds on preemptive measures according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), but if Britain fails to secure a trade deal, that cost could climb even higher.