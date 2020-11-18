BMW has announced a new Accident Support service for the BMW and Mini brands in the UK, which will offer customers that have been involved in an accident assistance and guidance as they go through the vehicle recovery and repair periods.

The service is an industry first, and uses intelligent, on-board software onboard particular BMWs to detect whether an accident has occurred where the airbags haven't been deployed. From there, a notification will be sent to the car's dashboard display. If the airbags have been deployed, the car will immediately dial the emergency services thanks to the built-in Emergency Call functionality.

Drivers will receive a link to submit images of the damage. If the damage is enough to take the vehicle off the road, BMW will immediately send for the vehicle to be recovered, and for non-fault accidents the service will manage the insurance claim in full.

Drivers using the service will have access to an online portal where they can book a repair at an approved body shop and track the progress of the repair and insurance claim.

But it's not just for the latest models, for those drivers with older models, BMW and MINI Accident Support can be accessed via a 24/7 telephone hotline by dialling 0344 335 0284.

The BMW Accident Support service is free to all BMW and Mini drivers in the UK.