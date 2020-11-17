First LEVC electric van conversion announced

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) has announced Modul-System as its first official conversion partner for the VN5 electric van.

Modul-System is one of the largest global vehicle racking manufacturers and will work alongside LEVC across multiple key markets all over Europe, providing high quality, custom and lightweight vehicle racking solutions for the van.

The company has already been working on LEVC's 'trial fleet' that has been tested by the likes of BT, DPD, and Royal Mail.

"As a premium partner to many major vehicle manufacturers, Modul-System are delighted to have been given the opportunity to partner with LEVC in the development our conversion solution for the VN5 Electric Van," said Paul Railston managing director at Modul-System UK. "This was a great opportunity for Modul-System and a journey we really enjoyed being part of.

"VN5 is a van that can really go to work and deliver in the workplace to meet the operational and vehicle application needs of a wide range of businesses and trades."

The announcement of the partnership comes in the same month than the VN5 enters production at LEVC's new Coventry factory.

"We are pleased to announce Modul-System as our first official conversion partner for VN5," said Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC. "Recognised as one of the most reputable converters and manufacturers of custom racking, Modul-System will create bespoke solutions for VN5, tailoring the vehicle to the specific needs and requirements of our customers.

"From Logistics and telecommunications to food refrigeration and utilities, VN5 is well suited to a wide range of sectors."

The VN5 is based on the same bonded aluminium architecture as LEVC's popular TX electric taxi has an electric-only range of range of over 60 miles and a combined range of 304 miles. Its cargo capacity is as much as 5.5m3, as much as two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of 830kg.

It will be sold through LEVC's constantly expanding international dealer network, which will have more than 50 locations in the UK alone by the end of the year. The dealer network will aim to have a location no further than 45-minutes away from a customer at any one time.